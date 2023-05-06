Dunning allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Friday.

Dunning filled in admirably in place of Jacob deGrom (elbow). While he's worked as a long reliever for much of the season, Dunning was able to scratch out five frames on 72 pitches (47 strikes), which suggests he could get stretched out enough to stay in the rotation for the duration of deGrom's absence. Through 25.1 innings over nine appearances, Dunning has a 1.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB, though his ratios will likely suffer a bit while he's working as a starter. He's tentatively projected for a road start in Seattle next week.