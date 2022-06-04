Dunning allowed two runs on three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings versus the Mariners on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Dunning was strong in this one, but Joe Barlow blew a save in the ninth inning to cost the starter a win. This was Dunning's fourth quality start in 11 outings this year, and it was also the second time he hasn't issued a walk. He's posted a 4.11 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 63:20 K:BB across 61.1 innings. The right-hander projects to make his next start on the road in Cleveland next week.