Dunning (12-7) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Mariners.

Dunning was working on short rest, but it was the Rangers' lack of offense Sunday that led to the loss. The only run in the 1-0 game came after Dunning loaded the bases in the fourth inning and Martin Perez allowed an inherited runner to score on a groundout. Dunning had two quality starts and four outings with mixed results over his last six starts of the regular season, and he'll end with a 3.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 140:55 K:BB through 172.2 innings across 35 appearances (26 starts). The right-hander likely won't be available for a start in the wild-card round versus the Rays.