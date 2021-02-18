Dunning will not pitch more than 200 innings this season, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Texas manager Chris Woodward did not specify an innings limit for Dunning or Kyle Cody, but he said neither hurler will reach 200. The Rangers are taking a conservative approach with Dunning, who underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in March of 2019 and threw only 34 innings in 2020. The manager added that Kohei Arihara, Kyle Gibson and Mike Foltynewicz are set as starters. Beyond that, the rotation is not yet solidified, though Dunning is expected to be part of the rotation in 2021.