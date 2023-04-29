Dunning (2-0) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one over 3.1 innings to pick up Friday's win over the Yankees. He also hit a batter and threw a wild pitch.

Dunning came in for injured starter Jacob deGrom (forearm) during the middle of the fourth inning when the Rangers were up, 5-0. It was the second time this season that the multi-inning reliever picked up a win in an injury-shortened start by deGrom. Dunning is the most likely candidate to enter the rotation if deGrom's injury turns out to be more sinister than the wrist injury that forced him to leave a game against Kansas City on April 17.