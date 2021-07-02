Dunning didn't factor into the decision after working four innings and allowing four hits and two walks Thursday against Oakland. He had four strikeouts.

The Rangers clearly want to avoid having Dunning work deep into games; the 26-year-old was lifted from Thursday's start despite having thrown only 68 pitches (43 strikes) and yielding just three singles. He's 3-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 16 starts, posting a 79:27 K:BB in 74 innings of work. Dunning is projected to return to the mound next week against Detroit.