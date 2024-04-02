Dunning (1-0) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks over 6.1 innings Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Rays.

Dunning cruised through six shutout frames before coughing up home runs to Richie Palacios and Jose Siri in the seventh inning. Dunning tossed 93 pitches, including 18 whiffs, which would've been his second-best total in 2023. The 29-year-old has seen his strikeout rate consistently drop throughout his MLB career -- down to 7.3 K/9 in 2023 -- but he posted a 10.7 K/9 this spring and is off to a good start after Monday's outing. Dunning is currently in line to face the Astros at home this weekend.