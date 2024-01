The Rangers acquired Duarte (shoulder) from the Reds on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Duarte had been designated for assignment by Cincinnati but will now go back on a 40-man roster as he joins the Texas organization. The 27-year-old holds a 4.19 ERA and 25:23 K:BB over 34.1 innings at the major-league level over the last two seasons. Duarte ended last season on the injured list with a shoulder issue and it's not clear what his current health status is.