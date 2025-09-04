The Rangers placed Coulombe on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left shoulder fatigue, retroactive to Monday.

Coulombe hasn't made an appearance out of the bullpen since giving up three earned runs in just one-third of an inning Aug. 26, and his shoulder injury provides some clarity as to why. He'll remain on the sidelines until at least Sept. 16, and the Rangers will return Cole Winn (hand) from the IL to claim the open bullpen spot.