Triple-A Round Rock placed Duffy (forearm) on its 7-day injured list Friday.
Duffy caught on with the Rangers on a minor-league deal in late January but didn't make any appearances during the Cactus League slate while working his way back from the left forearm strain that he sustained last September while he was in the midst of a minor-league rehab assignment with the Dodgers. The southpaw is without a clear timeline for a return and may be looking to reboot his career as a reliever after having not appeared in a game in the majors since 2021.