Duffy (forearm) agreed Friday to a minor league contract with the Rangers and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Duffy's $7 million club option for 2023 was declined by the Dodgers in November after he was unable to pitch in 2022 due to his forearm issues. The left-hander pitched well in 2021 prior to that injury however with a 2.51 ERA, and if healthy, he could be a significant helper for the Texas pitching staff. There's just as much risk as there is potential reward, however.