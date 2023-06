Duffy (forearm) allowed two three runs in two-thirds of an innings Saturday for Double-A Frisco.

Duffy was just activated off the seven-day injured list after missing the first two months with a forearm strain and he had his service transferred to Double-A. The left-hander's debut was a shaky one, as he walked three without recording a strikeout. Duffy has been an effective hurler when healthy, and assuming the command comes in the coming days, he could help the Texas bullpen by the end of 2023.