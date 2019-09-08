Santana made a second straight start at third base and went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-4 win over Baltimore.

Santana appears to be getting a look at the hot corner, a position that will be wide open as the Rangers enter the offseason, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He made a couple of nice plays on hard-hit grounders and handled a ninth-inning sacrifice bunt with aplomb, but he also had a throwing error. "Yeah, he looks good over there," manager Chris Woodward said. "I know he has been working hard, but you never know how it's going to translate. I think playing first has helped him because when you play the corners, you get similar balls from left-handers [at first base] as you do from right-handers. The way he played first base - he attacked a lot of balls - playing third would be easier if you have that attack mentality. Typically, the guys who struggle at third base let the ball play them. He's not afraid to attack." Before the organization explores what are expected to be enticing free-agent options during the offseason -- Anthony Rendon, Mike Moustakas and Josh Donaldson -- internal options are being assessed. Those options also include Nick Solak and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.