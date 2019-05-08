Santana is starting at first base and will bat seventh Wednesday against the Pirates, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Santana was rested Tuesday as Logan Forsythe started at first base. He did enter the game late as a pinch hitter and stole his sixth bag of the season in a 5-4 loss. With Ronald Guzman (hamstring) expected back Thursday, manager Chris Woodward has to figure out how he'll keep Santana's hot bat in the lineup.