Santana (calf) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Monday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

Santana experienced cramping in his calf in his spring debut Friday, but he's apparently good to go after taking the past two days off to rest and recover. The fact that the Rangers are willing to use him in the outfield rather than as a designated hitter suggests the team isn't concerned about his health.

