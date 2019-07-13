Santana went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 9-8 win over the Astros.

Getting the start in center field, Santana reached double digits in two categories with his 10th homer and 10th steal of the year before walking it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. The 28-year-old is now slashing .307/.342/.528 through 65 games is what has been a career resurgence.