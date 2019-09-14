Santana went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 14-9 loss to the A's.

The homer was his 25th of the year but his first since Aug. 30, with Santana slashing a meek .229/.308/.229 in the 10 games between long balls. The steal was also his third in the last four contests, giving him 16 on the season, and the 28-year-old appears to be making a late push for a 20/20, or even a 30/20, campaign.