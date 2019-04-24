Santana went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 11-5 loss to the A's.

The 28-year-old utility player is now slashing .333/.351/.611 with two homers, seven runs, seven RBI and four steals in nine games since joining the Rangers. Rougned Odor (knee) could be back in action by the weekend, but Santana has done more than enough to stick on the roster once Odor comes off the IL.