Santana went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Mariners.

The 28-year-old has been on fire since the All-Star break, slashing .388/.414/.836 in his last 16 games with seven homers, three steals, 13 runs and 18 RBI. Santana could be on the move at the trade deadline, and a new team might be the only thing that can derail his career year -- after hitting only 13 homers through his first 364 big-league games, he's got 16 in 79 contests this season.

