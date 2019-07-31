Rangers' Danny Santana: Blasts 16th homer
Santana went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Mariners.
The 28-year-old has been on fire since the All-Star break, slashing .388/.414/.836 in his last 16 games with seven homers, three steals, 13 runs and 18 RBI. Santana could be on the move at the trade deadline, and a new team might be the only thing that can derail his career year -- after hitting only 13 homers through his first 364 big-league games, he's got 16 in 79 contests this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...