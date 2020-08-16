The Rangers activated Santana (forearm) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Rockies, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

He'll be on the bench for the Rangers in his return from the IL, as he's not included in the starting nine for the series finale. Though Santana's strained forearm isn't expected to impact him too significantly at the plate, he's apparently still limited with his throwing, as Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram notes that the utility man will probably only be able to play designated hitter, first base and second base for now. Santana was off to a rough start to the season before being shut down with the injury, going 1-for-17 with eight strikeouts in four games.