Rangers' Danny Santana: Competing for utility spot

Santana is competing with Logan Forsythe for a utility role, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Santana, a non-roster invitee, is doing everything he can to claim a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster; through 18 games this spring, the 28-year-old is hitting .314/.359/.714 with eight extra-base hits, 10 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base. Forsythe is more proven at the big-league level, which could influence Texas' decision, though Santana could be needed as a backup outfielder should Joey Gallo (groin) open the year on the shelf.

