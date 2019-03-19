Rangers' Danny Santana: Competing for utility spot
Santana is competing with Logan Forsythe for a utility role, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Santana, a non-roster invitee, is doing everything he can to claim a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster; through 18 games this spring, the 28-year-old is hitting .314/.359/.714 with eight extra-base hits, 10 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base. Forsythe is more proven at the big-league level, which could influence Texas' decision, though Santana could be needed as a backup outfielder should Joey Gallo (groin) open the year on the shelf.
More News
-
Rangers' Danny Santana: Signs minors deal with Rangers•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Designated for assignment•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Called up to majors•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: To begin season in Triple-A•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Path to roster spot available•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it