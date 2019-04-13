Rangers' Danny Santana: Contract purchased, starting at 2B

Santana's contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville and he is starting at second base and hitting eighth Saturday against the A's.

Rougned Odor (right knee sprain) landed on the injured list and Santana joins the big-league infield in a corresponding move. Ronald Guzman (hamstring) is also on the injured list, causing Logan Forsythe to get starts at first base, so Santana may get fairly steady playing time in the short term. He hasn't been fantasy relevant in mixed leagues since 2014, although he could chip in some steals, likely with a very low batting average.