Santana entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-1 with a walk and two RBI in a 10-6 loss to the Rockies.

Santana tapped in for designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo in the eighth inning and laced an RBI-single. He stayed in the game at DH and knocked in a run with a bases-loaded walk in the ninth. The nature of the arm injury limits Santana's deployment. Initially, he will be limited DH duty primarily and could play first or second base. With Todd Frazier locked in at first base so that Isiah Kiner-Falefa can play third, that limits Santana to second base. That could be a regular option if Rougned Odor, who homered Sunday, continues to struggle at the dish.