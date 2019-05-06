Rangers manager Chris Woodward expressed interest in seeing Santana play center field, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers anticipate first baseman Ronald Guzman (hamstring) returning Thursday of this week, so Woodward needs to find a way to keep Santana's bat in the lineup. Center field, where Delino DeShields is batting just .190, is the most obvious spot for Santana, who has filled in at both second and first base. The 28-year-old is slashing .329/.360/.571 over 75 at-bats for the Rangers.

