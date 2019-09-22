Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Athletics.

Santana took Athletics starter Sean Manaea deep in the sixth inning, a bit of personal revenge after getting hit by the pitcher in fourth. Santana is slashing .284/.319/.533 with 26 homers, 18 stolen bases, 72 RBI and 74 runs scored in 123 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories