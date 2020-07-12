Santana hit his first home run of camp Friday then followed up with a homer and a triple Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Santana had been hitless over his first 13 at-bats, a stretch that included 10 strikeouts, but he appears to be getting his timing down. "It's funny, because I actually said that to him," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "One home run, and it might change everything. Confidence is a beautiful thing. It also goes the other way at times. For him, he can get emotional at times. We're trying to get him to understand, just focus on what you can up there." One thing that might help Santana is being tied to one position instead of moving around the diamond. "I am very pleased with this year because I know I don't have to focus on a lot of different positions," Santana said. "It makes it a lot easier that I only have to concentrate on my position in the outfield."