Santana went 2-for-4 with two doubles in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Santana essentially accounted for the Rangers' only resistance against the Toronto pitching staff, which limited Texas to five hits on the night. The performance was a welcome sight for Santana, who had gone 3-for-27 with 11 strikeouts over the prior seven games. The recent slump shouldn't result in Santana falling out of an everyday role, especially with another regular player in Joey Gallo (wrist) facing an uncertain timeline to return from the injured list. Santana will start at first base and bat second Wednesday in the series finale in Toronto, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.