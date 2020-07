Santana was moved to second in the order and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Santana batted out of the three-hole in the first three games of the season, but manager Chris Woodward shook up a slumbering offense Tuesday. The lineup tweak did not jolt Santana out of his early slumber. He's hitless in his last 14 at-bats and 1-for-17 overall with eight strikeouts out of the gate.