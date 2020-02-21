Play

Santana was lifted from Friday's Cactus League opener against the Royals due to left calf tightness.

The team labeled his removal as precautionary, but it's still a rough start to spring training for the 29-year-old. Santana started in center field and went 0-for-1 before exiting the game after the first frame. The injury appears minor, but he'll likely take things easy for a couple days before potentially returning to game action.

