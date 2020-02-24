Santana downplayed the the tightness he experienced in his left calf during Friday's spring opener as "just a cramp," T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward was optimistic when talking about Santana's activity over the weekend and plans to put him in the lineup Monday against the Reds. "He is pretty much doing everything," Woodward said. "As of right now, everything seems normal. He is jumping around and passing all the tests." Santana was scheduled to have the day off Saturday and was then held out as a precaution Sunday. He will have a significant role for Texas in 2020, likely as the primary center fielder unless Woodward prefers him in a utility role. The Rangers also plan to use infielder Nick Solak in center field -- he started there Sunday -- to see how he adapts to the position.