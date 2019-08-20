Rangers' Danny Santana: Expects to play Tuesday
Manager Chris Woodward relayed that Santana (hamstring) "insisted" he would be available to play in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
With the twin bill beginning at 2:05 p.m EDT, Texas will face a quick turnaround for a decision on the status of Santana, who exited with left hamstring tightness after appearing to suffer the injury while rounding first base on a fourth-inning double. The Rangers will reassess Santana's status early Tuesday, but even if the injury proves to be a non-issue, it would be somewhat surprising if he played both ends of the doubleheader.
