Manager Chris Woodward relayed that Santana (hamstring) "insisted" he would be available to play in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

With the twin bill beginning at 2:05 p.m EDT, Texas will face a quick turnaround for a decision on the status of Santana, who exited with left hamstring tightness after appearing to suffer the injury while rounding first base on a fourth-inning double. The Rangers will reassess Santana's status early Tuesday, but even if the injury proves to be a non-issue, it would be somewhat surprising if he played both ends of the doubleheader.