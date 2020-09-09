Santana underwent surgery on his right elbow Wednesday and is expected to require around eight months to recover, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

According to Weaver, Santana essentially had a modified Tommy John surgery, as his procedure involved the swapping in of an artificial internal brace in place of the damaged tendon in his elbow. Based on the timeline laid out, Santana will likely be sidelined until around the middle of April, at the earliest. After posting a career-best .858 OPS in 2019, Santana dropped to .511 this season while striking out in 38.1 percent of his 63 plate appearances before going under the knife. That steep downturn in performance coupled with his lengthy recovery timeline could prompt the Rangers to non-tender Santana this winter.