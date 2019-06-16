Santana will start at shortstop and bat sixth Sunday against the Reds.

Though Santana finds himself in starting nine for a second straight day, the Rangers appear to view him as more of a utility player than a lineup mainstay. He'll merely be filling in Sunday for Elvis Andrus, who is getting a well-deserved breather following 22 consecutive starts. Playing time may be even more difficult to come by for Santana once Joey Gallo (oblique) is back from the injured list later this month.

