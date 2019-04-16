Rangers' Danny Santana: Flashes speed in win

Santana went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Monday's 12-7 win over the Angels.

Hitting second and playing second base, the 28-year-old supplied some instant offense for the Rangers. Santana figures to get consistent playing time while Rougned Odor (knee) is sidelined, and opportunity that could afford him some surprising fantasy value if he keeps seeing green lights on the bases.