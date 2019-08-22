Santana is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Scott Heineman will start at first base and hit eighth against lefty Ross Detwiler. Santana had started 24 straight games before being used off the bench Aug. 20. The 28-year-old first baseman is just 4-for-19 with five strikeouts in his last five games. He is slashing .291/.319/.545 in 116 plate appearances against southpaws.