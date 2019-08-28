Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

Santana entered this season with just 13 homers over 364 games, but he cracked his 23rd home run in the eighth inning as his remarkable year continues. While he's hit a dry patch during August (.210), seven of Santana's 21 hits this month have left the yard.

