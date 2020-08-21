Santana started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and three RBI in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.

Santana made his third straight start at first base and seemingly has a path to consistent at-bats going forward. The Rangers placed both Willie Calhoun (hamstring) and Elvis Andrus (back) on the injured list Thursday, which presents a few options to get Santana's bat in the lineup. Since coming back from his arm injury, Santana is 4-for-16 with a double, five RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base over five games. The downside is that he continues to pile up strikeouts; Santana's whiffed 16 times in 33 at-bats.