Santana has a sore right arm and may not play in the final two games of the series against the Giants, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Santana sat out the last two games, which was attributed to his slumping start, but manager Chris Woodward reported the utility player is dealing with a sore arm. "He's OK," Woodward said. "He's just got a little arm soreness, and we're taking it easy on him. I don't want to have him throw or put him in the outfield. He felt it a couple days ago." His absence creates an opportunity for Nick Solak, who started in center field Friday.