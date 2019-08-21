Santana went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Santana was removed from Monday's game with a hamstring injury and was held out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's matinee game, although he did serve as a pinch hitter. He continues to be one of the more productive hitters in the Rangers' lineup, posting a 1.000 OPS in the second half.