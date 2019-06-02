Santana went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Royals.

Santana got the start in center field in place of the injured Joey Gallo, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury. While Gallo is unavailable, expect Santana and the recently called up Delino DeShields to play center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories