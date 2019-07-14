Santana is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Santana had started each of the past four games, going 10-for-18 with two home runs, two doubles, two steals, four RBI and five runs. Ronald Guzman and Rougned Odor will form the right side of the infield Sunday, but with both offering disappointing production this season, expect Santana to routinely poach starts from either player.