Santana went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 4-3 win over Boston.

The Rangers trailed after eight innings when Santana ignited a ninth-inning rally to overcome the deficit then scored the game-deciding run after doubling in the 11th. There are at-bats available with Joey Gallo (oblique) on the shelf, and Santana is one of the beneficiaries. He's started the last five games while hitting .400 (8-for-20) with four extra-base hits, three RBI and three runs scored.