Santana started at first base and went 0-for-5 in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.

Santana, who batted .391 during the month of July and was hitting .330 on Aug. 2, has cooled off since then. Over the past 13 games, he's 11-for-56 (.196) with a .635 OPS, although he's stayed relevant with six extra-base hits, including three home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored. He should maintain a spot in the starting lineup most nights, either at first base or in the outfield.