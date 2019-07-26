Santana went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a double, two runs and six RBI in the Rangers' 11-3 win over the Athletics on Thursday.

The 28-year-old continues to swing a hot bat, as he exploded in this contest with a sixth-inning grand slam off Wei-Chung Wang and wound up driving in six of his team's 11 runs. The three-hit day brings Santana's slash line on the season up to an excellent .322/.353/.578 to go along with 14 homers and 42 RBI over 276 plate appearances, as he continues to build on what has already been a career-best campaign at the dish.