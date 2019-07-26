Rangers' Danny Santana: Huge game against Oakland
Santana went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a double, two runs and six RBI in the Rangers' 11-3 win over the Athletics on Thursday.
The 28-year-old continues to swing a hot bat, as he exploded in this contest with a sixth-inning grand slam off Wei-Chung Wang and wound up driving in six of his team's 11 runs. The three-hit day brings Santana's slash line on the season up to an excellent .322/.353/.578 to go along with 14 homers and 42 RBI over 276 plate appearances, as he continues to build on what has already been a career-best campaign at the dish.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...