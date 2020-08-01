Santana has tightness in his forearm near his elbow and isn't expected to take the field defensively for a week, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Santana has just one hit and eight strikeouts in 17 at-bats to start the season, a slump which could be attributed to the injury. He's expected to remain on the active roster, as he can still hit and run, but it's not clear if he'll receive any starts as the designated hitter until his arm heals. Scott Heineman and Nick Solak have handled center field in his absence.