Santana went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a loss to the Yankees on Friday.

Santana launched the home run off James Paxton in the first inning, good for his 28th long ball of the season. The 28-year-old outfielder is batting .284/.321/.538 with 80 RBI, 79 runs scored and 19 stolen bases.

