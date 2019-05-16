Rangers' Danny Santana: Leading off Thursday
Santana will lead off and start at shortstop Thursday against the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Batting out of the top spot in the lineup against Royals right-hander Homer Bailey gives Santana some appeal in daily formats, but it doesn't look as though the switch-hitting utility man will be tasked with an everyday role following shortstop Elvis Andrus' (hamstring) recent move to the injured list. Instead, Logan Forsythe -- who has recorded multi-hit performances in each of the past three games -- looks to be first in line for reps at shortstop. There will be room on the left side of the infield for both Santana and Forsythe for at least one day with normal third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera resting in the series finale.
