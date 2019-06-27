Rangers' Danny Santana: Likely to see increased reps
Santana will start at first base and bat second Thursday against the Tigers.
After Santana slugged his fifth home run in seven games in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Tigers, manager Chris Woodward said he would make a concerted effort to find the utility man more playing time, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Woodward looks poised to achieve that by deploying Santana primarily between first and second base since the everyday options at those positions (Ronald Guzman and Rougned Odor, respectively) have languished for much of the season. Guzman will thus retreat to the bench for the series finale while Santana aims to continue his hot run at the dish.
