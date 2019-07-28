Rangers' Danny Santana: Lines two-run triple
Santana went 2-for-5 with a two-run triple and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.
Santana's triple came in the seventh inning, plating Asdrubal Cabrera and Jeff Mathis to spark a four-run inning that got the Rangers back into the game. Santana came around to score on Willie Calhoun's double. The utility man has posted multiple hits in nine of his last 13 games, batting .388 (21-for-54) with five homers, 16 RBI, nine runs and two triples in that span. He's hitting .317/.347/.571 on the year, with 14 homers and 12 stolen bases. The 28-year-old should continue to see regular playing time with Joey Gallo (wrist) out for at least the next month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...