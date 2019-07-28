Santana went 2-for-5 with a two-run triple and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.

Santana's triple came in the seventh inning, plating Asdrubal Cabrera and Jeff Mathis to spark a four-run inning that got the Rangers back into the game. Santana came around to score on Willie Calhoun's double. The utility man has posted multiple hits in nine of his last 13 games, batting .388 (21-for-54) with five homers, 16 RBI, nine runs and two triples in that span. He's hitting .317/.347/.571 on the year, with 14 homers and 12 stolen bases. The 28-year-old should continue to see regular playing time with Joey Gallo (wrist) out for at least the next month.