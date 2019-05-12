Santana started in center field and went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 11-4 loss to the Astros.

Santana, who has an .892 OPS in 22 games, made his first outfield start of the season after filling in for injured regulars at second and first base until now. He's expected to be in the lineup again Sunday, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.

